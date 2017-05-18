April showers bring May flowers...and that includes perennials. Cathy May Krebs, President of the Wildwood Garden Club is in the studio with everything you need to know about planting and maintaining these beautiful plants.
Spring Plant & Flower Sale
Wildwood Garden Club
10a-noon May 20th
Wildwood Cultural Center
7645 Little Mountain Road, Mentor
440.974.5735
