April showers bring May flowers...and that includes perennials. Cathy May Krebs, President of the Wildwood Garden Club is in the studio with everything you need to know about planting and maintaining these beautiful plants.

Spring Plant & Flower Sale

Wildwood Garden Club

10a-noon May 20th

Wildwood Cultural Center

7645 Little Mountain Road, Mentor

440.974.5735