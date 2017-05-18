Passion to serve his country: Meet a local plane captain on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week we are saluting our hometown heroes at sea.

Born and raised in Ohio, Thomas Hemm hails from a military family, his uncles were in the service and his brother is in the Army.

During a recent interview, Hemm told our Tracy McCool, "when I was young I wanted to go into the army."

Thomas decided to combine his two passions, water and serving his country, and signed up for the United States Navy right after high school.

Little did Airman Hemm know he'd play an important role on one of the military's mighty threats to the enemy.

Airman Hemm is a plane captain on board the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, the warship is packed with punishing arsenal of aircraft.

Watch his interview above.

For more on our Heroes at Sea series click here.

Thank you to our military men and women serving our country.