More details expected today in death of missing Lakewood woman found in wooded area

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Authorities are expected to release more details about a Lakewood mother who was found dead in a wooded area this week.

Lakewood police and the FBI will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Roaa Al Dhannoon, 25, disappeared from her Lakewood apartment in October. Investigators discovered a body Monday, buried inside a container in a wooded area behind an apartment building on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office used fingerprints to confirm her identity. Her cause of death has not yet been released.

No one has been charged in her death. But two people face different charges.

Her ex-husband was arrested for a violation of a protection order. court records show Amar Sami, 22, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for lying to investigators who were looking into her disappearance.

Neighbors at her apartment building say the FBI has been investigating there constantly.

Sami will be sentenced on the obstruction of justice charge on May 25.

