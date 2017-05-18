× May 18, 2017

Culinary Unleashed Steak Roll-Ups

Today and we’re starting in the kitchen making Steak Roll-Ups…Mediterranean style.

http://culinaryunleashed.com

Comedian John Crist

He’s be dubbed one of America’s young rising stars of comedy. Comedian John Crist joined us in the studio. Catch him at Hilarities this weekend with Louie Anderson!

2035 E. 4th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 / 216-241-7425

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Perennials 101

April showers bring May flowers…and that includes perennials. Cathy May Krebs, President of the Wildwood Garden Club is in the studio with everything you need to know from planting to maintaining these beautiful flowers.

Spring Plant & Flower Sale

Wildwood Garden Club

10a-noon May 20th

Wildwood Cultural Center

7645 Little Mountain Road, Mentor

440.974.5735

Menard’s

Plan your next remodel project with ease…and even save a few bucks. We’re taking you to Menard’s to learn more.

www.menards.com

W.H. Hunt Legal Group

During a divorce a lot of time is spent on the value of the house…boat…car. But it’s important to remember the most valuable thing is your children. Bill Hunt from Hunt Legal is here with some very important tips.

24500 Center Ridge Road, Suite 170, Westlake, Ohio 44145 / 440-876-8499

http://huntlg.com

Cocoa Joe’s

This guest turned her college project into a successful business and it’s called Cocoa Joe’s Chocolates.

www.cocoajoeschocolates.com

Mortach Financial

When it comes to your financial future, who wouldn`t love to have some extra peace of mind? Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial has some tips.

3491 Napa Blvd., Avon, Ohio 44011 / 877-GAINS-4-U

http://mortachfinancial.com