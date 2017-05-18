LIVE VIDEO: Search warrant issued for home near Akron fatal fire scene

AKRON- Authorities have surrounded a residence near the scene of a deadly house fire that happened early Monday morning.

Multiple agencies are on scene of the location on Fultz Street and confirm it is connection to the fire. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s office is also on scene.

One person has been detained and is the back of a police cruiser. No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.

Five children and two adults were killed early Monday morning when the blaze broke out at 693 Fultz Street just before 3 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office said Dennis Huggins, 35, and Angela Boggs, 38, died in the fire. The remaining five victims will be identified through DNA testing, which will take some time to complete.

Firefighters believe the fire started at the front of the house. A cause isn’t yet known.

Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said during a press conference Monday that with a fire this severe “you can’t rule out the possibility of arson.”