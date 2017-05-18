Isolated thunderstorms then big temperature change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We were in the same ball park on Thursday with a high of 89°F, 2 degrees shy of Thursday’s record. Some much cooler air will settle in overnight after a tenuous line of thunderstorms visited some inland backyards tonight.

Some of the thunderstorm tops were pushing an extraordinary 50,000 feet!

Here is what that line looked like at 39,000 feet tonight:

In the meantime, in the west, snow has been affecting much of Colorado. Many cities saw snow for the first time ever on May 18th.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.