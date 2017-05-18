In-N-Out is out as America’s favorite burger brand

When it comes to burgers, there is a new king.

Five Guys beat out In-N-Out in a new poll.

The chain received the top spot in the burger category in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study.

It’s the first time Five Guys has been tops in the poll — which asks respondents to rate brands based on familiarity, quality, and how likely they are to consider purchasing its items.

In-N-Out moved down a spot to second place. It’s followed by Shake Shack, Wendy’s, and Culver’s.