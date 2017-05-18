Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes dies at 77

Roger Ailes, who built Fox News Channel into a ratings powerhouse over two decades before he was forced out in a sexual harassment scandal, died Thursday. He was 77.

The death was announced by his family and reported on Fox News.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

Ailes started the network almost from scratch in 1996 and built it into not just a cable news ratings leader but a profound influence on the right wing of American politics.

Ailes was arguably the most powerful man in media when he suddenly lost his job last summer. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.

Shortly after news of Ailes’ death, people all over the country took to social media:

Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 18, 2017

RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

Breaking news to report…#RogerAiles…the @FoxNews founder & former chairman has died at 77. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes was a great American patriot. May the Lord comfort you, Beth and Zachary. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 18, 2017

Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA's has impacted American politics and media. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017

