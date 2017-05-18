Firefighters respond to garbage truck fires and explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Investigators with the Cleveland Division of Fire will try to determine what sparked a fire and series of explosions at garbage facility early Thursday morning.

An EMS crew called for help after spotting smoke coming from the parking lot at Republic Services on Jones Road just before 2:30 a.m.

While waiting for firefighters to arrive, the crew witnessed several explosions.

When firefighters arrived, they found several garbage trucks engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting water to the fire because of the distance from the nearest hydrants.