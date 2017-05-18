Fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey’s badge placed in case 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police and a family joined together Thursday to do one of the hardest things they’ll ever have to do, they added the badge of fallen Officer David Fahey to the city’s memorial badge case.

“He will always be remembered,” said Capt. Brian Betley, FOP President. Dozens attended the ceremony, which is part of Cleveland’s police week.

“We haven’t added a badge here in about 10 years,” said Police Chief Calvin Williams. “Unfortunately this year we have to add a badge for a great officer. He gave his life for this community.”

On January 24, Fahey was setting down flares on Interstate 90, after an earlier fatal accident. He was struck by a car and died shortly later at the hospital.

Family and friends say Fahey was a veteran of the U.S. Nay and loved being a Cleveland police officer, just like his mother, step-father, and other family members.

“This was hard because when I was in the police academy they bring you here to this badge case,” said Fahey’s mother, Jackie Ketterer, a retired Cleveland police officer. “I didn’t realize the enormous sacrifice until now.”