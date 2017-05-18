Coroner: Body found in Ashtabula County is that of missing 13-year-old

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in Saybrook Township last week is that of a missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl was reported missing on May 9. Her body was found May 11 on Austinberg Road in Saybrook Township.

After the 13-year-old was reported missing, Ashtabula County asked Sharon police to be on the lookout for John Richard Bove as a person of interest in the missing person case.

May 11, Sharon police spotted him, tried to pull him over but he took off on a high-speed chase. Bove ditched his car and ran off into the woods where he was eventually caught.

Bove is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, felony stolen vehicle and failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

