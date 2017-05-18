Cleveland Hopkins International Airport testing new ground transportation services

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Big changes are coming to ground transportation at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

After a look at vehicle movement on the airport campus, it was determined the current Ground Transportation Center location is the best available for ground transportation services.

The former location was on the lower terminal level, which was determined not to be a viable option due to an increase in traffic over the last five years.

According to a press release from the airport, to provide better service to ground transportation service users, the airport will begin testing several enhancements starting May 20:

— Wheelchair assistance from the Ground Transportation Center to the airline check-in/ticketing counters

— Provide luggage carts at the Ground Transportation Center location free of charge.

— New technology that allows passengers to remain in the terminal connector building, until they are alerted that their shuttle service provider has arrived at the Ground Transportation Center.

— Additional seating within the terminal connector building for passenger comfort.

— Signage improvements

— Permanent parking stalls for each shuttle operator to help passengers locate shuttle services more effectively

— New lighting system inside covered walkway leading from shuttle parking stalls to terminal connector

— Traffic calming measures leading to and from the Ground Transportation Center

— Literature for passengers to help direct them to the most convenient route

The enhancements should be completed and tested by June 1.

