Authorities: Driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol

NEW YORK— Law enforcement official says driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol

Authorities say one person is dead, 20 others are injured.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.

.@CBSNewYork reports on #TimesSquare:

-NYPD: Motive not terrorism

-NYPD: 26 y/o male from Bronx w/ 2 prior DWIs

-FDNY: 13 injured, 1 dead — Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) May 18, 2017

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn — Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017

Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

45th and bway: car smashed into pole. Street vendor hurt. Cops ran back w someone and stuffed him in a cruiser. Didn't take pics on purpose — Carl Bishop (@thecarlbishop) May 18, 2017

