Authorities: Driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol

NEW YORK— Law enforcement official says driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol
Authorities say one person is dead, 20 others are injured.
The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.
Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.
The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.
President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.
Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest on this developing story.