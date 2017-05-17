Woman wanted in robbery of Family Video in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– Investigators are searching for a suspect after an Akron store was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Family Video on South Arlington Street at about 3 p.m. Akron police said a woman placed a note on the counter, stating she had a gun.

The suspect had her hand under her sweatshirt, as if she had a weapon, and demanded money, police said. An employee handed over cash from the register and the robber got away.

Detectives identified the suspect as 41-year-old Denise Myles, who is now wanted for aggravated robbery. She is 5 foot 4 and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on Myles’ whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department.