Watch: Barberton High School students volunteer to get pepper sprayed as part of class lesson

BARBERTON, Ohio — Viral video shows students at Barberton High School getting pepper sprayed as part of a class assignment.

According to Blue Lives Matter, it was part of a criminal science technology class, and it was completely voluntary.

The video shows the students standing in a line, as one by one they are pepper sprayed; some of the students are seen screaming and jumping up and down.

Parents had to sign a waiver.

According to Blue Lives Matter, here is the explanation from Barberton’s police chief, which was included in the waiver:

“On Friday, May 12, 2017, as part of our defensive tactics training that we have covered this year, I will introduce the use and effects of law enforcement OC “Pepper Spray” to the students. Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick “burst” to the facial area with this chemical agent. It will cause irritation and a burning sensation to the eyes and nasal area for approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour. This is a controlled and safe experience for the students and is completely voluntary.”

