VIDEO: Suspects accused of robbing Cleveland gas station, firing shot

CLEVELAND — Do you recognize the suspects wanted in a gas station robbery in Cleveland?

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County posted video on its Facebook page which shows the suspects robbing the gas station at gunpoint.

It happened on April 28 at Gas USA on Denison Ave. in Cleveland. The suspects grab a can of beer and walk up to the register. Video shows one of the suspects pulling out a gun and pointing it at the clerk, telling the person it’s a robbery.

The other suspect takes cash from the register and they take off. One of the suspects then fires a shot at the victim when he goes into the parking lot after them.

The suspects took off in a silver, 4-door car, possibly a Pontiac. If you recognize them, please contact Crime Stoppers.