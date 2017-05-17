Tribe fans get chance for photos with American League Championship trophy

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with his teammates and the William Harridge Award in the locker room after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays with a score of 3 to 0 during game five of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians are giving fans a chance to snap a photo with the 2016 American League Championship trophy.

The free event is Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Tribe fans need to do is show they voted for the Indians to go to the All-Star Game on their phones. Those who have already maxed out on voting can show that message, saying they’ve cast 35 ballots.

When the Indians play the Reds on May 24, the first 10,000 fans will get a replica of the trophy. Gates open two hours before the start of the 6:10 p.m. game.

