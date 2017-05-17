Tribe fans get chance for photos with American League Championship trophy
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians are giving fans a chance to snap a photo with the 2016 American League Championship trophy.
The free event is Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All Tribe fans need to do is show they voted for the Indians to go to the All-Star Game on their phones. Those who have already maxed out on voting can show that message, saying they’ve cast 35 ballots.
(For more on All-Star voting, click here.)
When the Indians play the Reds on May 24, the first 10,000 fans will get a replica of the trophy. Gates open two hours before the start of the 6:10 p.m. game.
