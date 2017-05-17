× Thieves use key-switching tactic to steal Porsche from local dealership

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – The ownership of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help catch a group of very creative car thieves.

Bernie Moreno Companies says that three men came into their Mercedes-Benz dealership and asked to look at a used Porsche. They asked the sales consultant for the key, so that they could turn the car on “to hear what it sounds like.”

However, they key they returned to the salesperson was an identical, fake key. The trio returned later that night and stole the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via email at tom@berniemoreno.com҆.

The company also notes that they have decided to put a tracking method on all of their cars from now on.

Earlier this month, a number of cars at the dealership were vandalized, causing over $100,000 in damage.Two teens were arrested and charged with felony vandalism.

