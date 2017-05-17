‘Since the injection, no more nightmares’: Clarence Elkins gives update after shot to treat PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - More than two weeks after receiving breakthrough treatment for his PTSD, Clarence Elkins gave an update on his symptoms on FOX 8 News in The Morning.

Elkins sat down with FOX 8's Stacey Frey Wednesday morning, along with his wife Molly.

You may recall, Elkins spent 7 years in prison for crimes that he didn't commit. It was DNA evidence that finally freed him in 2005.

The trauma of that time behind bars left Elkins with a lifetime of repercussions and PTSD.

Eleven years after his release, Elkins has tried a fairly unknown treatment to deal with that post traumatic stress, and is hoping that one injection to block certain nerves can give him his life back.

FOX 8 went with him and his wife to Chicago, and documented the moments that he received the treatment a few weeks ago.

Today, he says he is able to sleep 5-6 hours a night peacefully, vs the 3-4 hours he was only able to rest before the shot. Elkins believes the shot has stopped his nightmares.

