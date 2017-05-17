× Remains found in wooded area identified as missing Lakewood woman

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The remains found behind an apartment building were identified as missing Lakewood woman Roaa S. Al Dhannoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 25-year-old Al Dhannoon using fingerprints. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Police recovered the remains buried in a wooded area behind an apartment building on Memphis Avenue on Monday.

Al Dhannoon was last seen at her apartment on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood on Oct. 16. No one was charged in the young mother’s disappearance, however, a friend of her ex-husband was indicted for obstruction of justice.

Lakewood police said Ammar Sami lied to investigators about the night Al Dhannoon disappeared.

The Lakewood Police Department will hold a news conference on the case Thursday morning.

