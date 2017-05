Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- A portion of U.S. 62 east and west are closed due to a crash involving a semi and a truck carrying chickens.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at Cleveland and Market avenues.

Canton police say one person was hospitalized.

The truck carrying the chickens appears to have been traveling westbound and went into the eastbound lanes. The semi has already been moved from the roadway.

