Missing: Herbert Leroy Allen

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Herbert Leroy Allen went missing Nov. 23, 2006, just a few days after Thanksgiving. He was last seen in Cleveland. His van eventually turned up in New Mexico, but there was no sign of him.

Herbert has brown hair and brown eyes.

Today, Herbert would be 88.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.