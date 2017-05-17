× Medical examiner identifies two adults in Akron house fire that killed seven

AKRON, Ohio– The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a house fire in Akron earlier this week.

Firefighters responded to a home on Fultz Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office said Dennis Huggins, 35, and Angela Boggs, 38, died in the fire. The remaining five victims will be identified through DNA testing, which will take some time to complete.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office finished autopsies on the seven victims and determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation. There was no non-fire related trauma.

The manner of death is pending further investigation by Akron police and fire officials.

