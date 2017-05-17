× May 17, 2017

Mossman Quiche

We kicked off the show today with another recipe from David’s kitchen. Today we’re serving up Mossman Quiche! Click here for the recipe.

Sibling Revelry Brewery

Today we headed to a new family brewery that’s bringing great beer to the suburbs. 29305 Clemens Road, Westlake, Ohio 44145 / 440-471-8589

www.siblingrevelrybrewing.com

Financially Fit For Summer!

We’re about to get financially fit for summer. Joe Heider, President of Cirrus Wealth Management gives us some tips for every family to follow this summer. 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44131 / 216-503-9310

https://cirruswealth.com

JT’s Diner

Breakfast isn’t over yet! We’re headed to a diner in Willoughby that offers service with a little sass. 38748 Lakeshore Blvd., Willoughby, OH 44094 / 440.975.8840

https://www.facebook.com/JTs-Diner-141534622672

Matteo’s

Delicious, authentic Italian food…and you don’t have to travel too far. Today we’re sharing a recipe for shrimp carbonara. 8072 Columbia Rd, Olmsted Falls / 440.427.5400

http://www.matteoscleveland.com

Dillard’s is Dressing David!

We love visiting our friends at Dillard’s Great Northern for all the latest styles…but it’s also an education. Today they are dressing David! 25188 Country Club Blvd., North Olmsted, Ohio 44070 / 440-777-0822

http://www.dillards.com/stores/great-northern-mall-north-olmsted-ohio/0367

Inter | Urban Street Festival

There’s a big event this Friday in Ohio City where world class public art collides with food and drink. It’s the Inter | Urban Street Festival.

Market Garden Brewing Facility, Ohio City

Friday, May 19th 5p-11p

FREE! Food trucks, live music, art, beer

http://www.interurban-cle.com

Hartville Hardware

If the warmer temperatures have you working outdoors…it might be time to consider prepping your lawn. Our friends at Hartville Hardware are here to help. 1315 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio 44632 / 800-877-3631

http://www.hartvillehardware.com