Man sues date for texting during movie

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Texas man has filed a lawsuit against a woman who texting during a movie date.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Brandon Vezmar, 37, is asking for $17.31, which was the price of the movie ticket to a 3D showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.”

When the paper called the 35-year-old woman named in the suit, she was unaware.

“Oh my God,” she said. “This is crazy.”

In the petition, Vezmar said the woman used her phone 10-20 times in a 15 minute span to send text messages.

He called her actions “a threat to civilized society.”

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar told the paper. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

Vezmar said he asked the woman to stop, but she refused.

When he suggested she step out of the theater to text, she left and never came back.

That left him without a ride home.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” the woman said. “It wasn’t like constant texting.”

Vezmar said hhe called her to ask her to pay him back for the movie ticket, but she refused.

“I’m not a bad woman,” she told the paper. “I just went out on a date.”

The director of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” tweeted about the lawsuit.

“She deserves jail time!” James Gunn said jokingly.

Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017

Actor Chris Pratt has not weighed in on the lawsuit.

“I am fully aware of the weirdness of this situation,” Vezmar told KVUE.