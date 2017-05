Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women make up 18% of the United States Navy. And one of our hometown heroes plays an important role on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The mighty war ship has traveled the world's oceans.

The Kent native you are about to meet helps the Ike find its way in the open water.

