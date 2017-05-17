FOX 8 pint-sized stunt doubles give lesson on Stefani Schaefer and Dick Goddard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS- Two of FOX 8's favorites were seeing double during a school project in Highland Heights.

4th grade students at Millridge Elementary School were assigned a project on famous Ohioans. The project included researching their person's childhood, why they are famous and a timeline of their accomplishments.

Today, students portrayed their famous figure by being real life wax figures.

Gianna Kolar, portrayed our own Stefani Schaefer during today's event. Her classmate Nate Thompson, chose our own Dick Goddard. Both Nate and Dick share the same passion for the 4 foots.

Some other famous faces included former Ohio State Football Coach Jim Tressel, Astronaut John Glenn, actress Molly Shannon and gymnast Simone Biles.