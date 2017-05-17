× Downtime in downtown Cleveland: How to spend a couple days in CLE

CLEVELAND — There are so many things to see in our beautiful city. But, maybe you only have a couple days to enjoy Cleveland.

Below is an itinerary from Destination Cleveland with some ideas on how to spend 48 hours in the CLE.

Now, here are some ideas on what to do in our city, according to Destination Cleveland:

DAY 1

Downtown and Ohio City

Start the day with breakfast at Urban Farmer, located in the equally-elegant Westin Cleveland Downtown. An elaborated brunch menu (all local- and organic-sourced) is popular on the weekends.

Head on over to the West Bank of the Flats and take a cruise in the Cuyahoga River via jet ski, boat, or kayak. **Rental information**

You can also rent those items along with paddleboards and boats in North Coast Harbor.

How about a tour on the segway? It’s an hour-long ride to check out Cleveland.

Lunch on West 25th

Visit the famous West Side Market where you can grab lunch at the cafe.

How about an afternoon pub-crawl? You can check out Market Garden Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Cleveland rocks! So, you have to check out the Roll & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dinner/Evening

East 4th St. is one alley you need to see. Some of Cleveland’s most celebrated restaurants and entertainment hubs are on this this pedestrian-only street, including Lola, The Greenhouse Tavern, and Pickwick and Frolic.

You can also see a game while you’re in town — depending on the season.

Or see a Broadway play in Cleveland’s theater district, Playhouse Square.

DAY 2

University Circle, Little Italy

Brunch:

Head just east of Downtown for brunch at Washington Place Bistro & Inn. This B&B is known for eclectic filler-uppers to start your day including their Maine Lobster & Manchego Omlette or their Bananas Foster French Toast.

Little Italy:

There are mom-and-pop galleries and shops and so much food! Have lunch at one of the local favorites like Mama Santa’s for Sicilian pizza, Mia Bella for upscale Mediterranean, or Guarino’s for Italian home cooking. Dessert options include Presti’s Bakery and Corbo’s Bakery.

Art options:

Nearby University Circle is a collection of world-renowned arts and culture institutions–one right after another all grouped together in an easily walkable square mile. Tour the Cleveland Museum of Art’s high-tech Gallery One — it’s free, and an absolute must-see.

Afterward, head to one of the other nearby cultural establishments. Dinosaurs and the Perkins Wildlife Center are the highlights at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Explore Madagascar and Costa Rica in the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Glasshouse. Swing into MOCA for a dose of contemporary art. Or, brush up on your history and ride the Euclid Beach Grand Carousel at the Cleveland History Center.

Evening music:

Check out one of the top orchestras in the world.

The Cleveland Orchestra performs at Severance Hall.

If you’re not in town during an orchestra performance or if you need something a little more casual, check the concert schedules at Agora, House of Blues, Odeon, Grog Shop, Beachland Ballroom or Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica.

