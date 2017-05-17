× David’s Quiche

Mossman Quiche

1 frozen or refrigerated pie crust shell

12 oz. bacon cut into small pieces and cooked crisp

4 0z. baby spinach (rough chop)

3 green onions chopped

6 oz. Swiss cheese grated

6 eggs

1 c. heavy cream

½ tsp table salt

Pinch ground white pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

Prepare pie crust according to package instructions. Set aside to cool.

Cut bacon into ½ inch pieces and cook until crispy. Drain and set aside.

Preheat oven 350

Spread bacon over bottom of pie crust, top with chopped green onions and half of the Swiss cheese. Top with spinach. Save a few pieces for garnish.

In a medium size bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt, peppers and nutmeg. Pour mixture over spinach. Top with remaining Swiss cheese and a couple pieces of spinach for garnish.

Bake 35-40 minutes. Quiche will be a beautiful golden brown. Allow to cool about 20 minutes.

Serve with a green or fruit salad.

Enjoy!