Cleveland police ask for help locating man wanted for murder

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s assistance finding a man wanted for murder.

David A. Anderson was shot and killed at a house on Elmarge Road in Cleveland on May 9. The victim was found by his grandson on the kitchen floor when he came to visit.

Cleveland police identified the suspect as 30-year-old David C. Witcher, also known as Lil Dave. He is 5 foot 1 and weighs 174 pounds.

Police said Witcher should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can be given to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or texting “TIP657” to 274637.