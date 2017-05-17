Cleveland Metroparks release schedules for Edgewater LIVE, Euclid Beach LIVE
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks kicks off the fourth season of Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE next month.
The free summer concert features food trucks and other fun activities. The new Edgewater Beach House will be open for beautiful views of Lake Erie and the Cleveland skyline. On the other side of town, Euclid Beach will be home to the latest script Cleveland sign from Destination Cleveland.
Edgewater LIVE goes from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Euclid Beach LIVE is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Edgewater LIVE schedule:
June 8: Faction
June 15: Breakfast Club
June 22: The Caliber Band
June 29: Shout!
July 6: Carlos Jones
July 13: Welshly Arms
July 20: Abby Normal and The Detroit Lean
July 27: Kinsman Dazz Band
Aug. 3: Collage
Aug. 10: The Spazmatics
Euclid Beach LIVE schedule:
June 9: Disco Inferno
June 16: Horns and Things
June 23: Sending Up Songs of Praise
June 30: Angel P and The Creative Players
July 7: Kinsman Dazz Band
July 14: Jah Messengers
July 21: Prime Time Big Band
July 28: The Williams Project
Aug. 4: Spirit Plus Band
Aug. 11: Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip