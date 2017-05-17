× Cleveland Metroparks release schedules for Edgewater LIVE, Euclid Beach LIVE

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks kicks off the fourth season of Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE next month.

The free summer concert features food trucks and other fun activities. The new Edgewater Beach House will be open for beautiful views of Lake Erie and the Cleveland skyline. On the other side of town, Euclid Beach will be home to the latest script Cleveland sign from Destination Cleveland.

Edgewater LIVE goes from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Euclid Beach LIVE is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Edgewater LIVE schedule:

June 8: Faction

June 15: Breakfast Club

June 22: The Caliber Band

June 29: Shout!

July 6: Carlos Jones

July 13: Welshly Arms

July 20: Abby Normal and The Detroit Lean

July 27: Kinsman Dazz Band

Aug. 3: Collage

Aug. 10: The Spazmatics

Euclid Beach LIVE schedule:

June 9: Disco Inferno

June 16: Horns and Things

June 23: Sending Up Songs of Praise

June 30: Angel P and The Creative Players

July 7: Kinsman Dazz Band

July 14: Jah Messengers

July 21: Prime Time Big Band

July 28: The Williams Project

Aug. 4: Spirit Plus Band

Aug. 11: Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip