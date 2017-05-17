× Cleveland Marathon route changed to include Rock Hall, FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND– The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is a little different this year.

The route now includes the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center. It goes through the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood and Gordon Square Arts District, instead of taking the Memorial Shoreway like in years past.

“The routes have been designed for our athletes to enjoy views downtown, Lake Erie and many other Cleveland highlights,” the Cleveland Marathon website said.

Runners will find this course to be fairly flat and fast. The race starts at Quicken Loans Arena and ends at Public Square.

The new route also means different road closures than in years past.

The 5K and 8K start Saturday at 8 a.m., while the longer races begin Sunday at 7 a.m.

Click here for the 2017 Cleveland Marathon full, half and 10K map

Click here for the 2017 Cleveland Cleveland 5K and 8K map

Click here for a list of street closures

More information on the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon here