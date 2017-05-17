Beloved, long-time FOX 8 friend loses his battle to cancer

MEDINA- Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dick Goddard’s dear friend and someone who FOX 8 holds dear to our hearts.

Kenny Moehring, 66, of Medina, lost his long battle to lung cancer Tuesday. Kenny worked for RTA and is a Vietnam Vet, who received a Purple Heart for his courageous actions during war.

Kenny leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Erica, daughter Elizabeth, his mom Lola, two brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N.Court Street in Medina, this Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Medina County SPCA, 8790 Guilford Road, Seville, Ohio 44273.

Kenny was a dear friend to our Dick Goddard. He was often with Dick Goddard at events that benefited the animals.