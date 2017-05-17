× Basketball courts closed after gunfire in Akron park

AKRON, Ohio– The basketball hoops were removed from an Akron park in the wake of gunshots Tuesday night.

Witnesses reported gunfire at Davenport Park on Mogadore Road during a tee ball game. It sent children and spectators running for cover. No injuries were reported.

In calls to police, witnesses said they saw a group of males fighting at the basketball court before shots were fired.

“They were fighting, now they’re shooting. About six or seven gunshots went off,” one man told 911 dispatch.

On Wednesday, Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office said the hoops were temporarily removed and the courts were secured while officials get more feedback from residents.

“I have heard the concerns of the Ellet community and am aware of the unsettling events at Davenport Park last night,” Horrigan said in a news release on Wednesday. “The future of the basketball courts at Davenport Park will be a community-driven decision. City parks are community assets that are designed to be enjoyed, accessible, and, above all, safe.”

The Ellet Baseball and Softball Association sent a letter to parents, asking for their patience as organizers rearrange schedules.

“We are going to do our best to keep all of our players and parents safe while watching baseball or softball,” said Brad Isenhart, president of the association, in the letter. He also encouraged parents to attend the city’s next council meeting.

41.059191 -81.431473