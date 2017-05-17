Antonio’s Pizza knows having the right people is ingredient for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Ever since Tony LoSchiavio opened the first restaurant in 1967, Antonio's Pizza has become an institution in Northeast Ohio for authentic, Italian pizza.

The family business now boasts more than a dozen locations in the region.

"He was one of the first pizzerias in Parma and, I think, gave away free pizzeria on the first day, and just from that point on the community loved the product. And we kinda just grew it from there," Vincent LoSchiavo said.

LoSchiavo, third-generation co-owner, said there is one key ingredient to maintaining the same great taste.

"You could have a good recipe, but if you don't have good people, that recipe is not going to be duplicated," LoSchiavo said.

Antonio's Pizza gave us a first look inside their new facility in Brunswick.