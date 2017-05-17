Akron store owner pistol whipped, shot in the face

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron store owner is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery Tuesday night.

A man, armed with two knives, tried to rob the Pioneer Market on Pioneer Street in Akron at about midnight. That’s when the owner grabbed a gun from behind the counter.

Akron police said the suspect took the gun and pistol whipped the store owner. The victim tried to run for safety, but the suspect shot him in the face.

The owner was taken to Akron City Hospital. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect remains on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.

41.071349 -81.472269

