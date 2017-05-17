Akron deadly house fire: Public rallies around surviving family member, surpasses fundraising goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A community has rallied around a teenager who lost her family in a house fire on Monday.

Five children and two adults died when a fire broke out at their home on Fultz Street in Akron.

Brittany Boggs was not at home at the time of the fire.

She set up a Go Fund Me page with a goal of raising at least $35,000 to cover the funeral and burial costs for her family.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, that goal had been surpassed by more than $5,000. Over $40,570 had been raised at that point.

Thank you for your generosity!

**CLICK HERE to head to the Go Fund Me page**

She wrote,

"On May 15th 2017 I lost everything and everyone I had. My mom, step dad, cat, dog and my 5 younger siblings in a house fire. I have nothing towards their funeral expenses and desperately need all of you guys help. Im reaching out to everyone to get the help I need seeing I have to bury 7 people. Please if you could donate anything to me as this time is very rough I will appreciate anything!! Please share."

One of the fire victims was five years old and in kindergarten at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

Read more, here.