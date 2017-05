Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - She is a young mother, forced into sex trafficking and rescued during the biggest event in Cleveland over the summer of 2016 - the Republican National Convention.

The survivor was brought downtown to be sold during the RNC, but she was eventually given a second chance by a local organization called Rahab Ministries.

Fox8's Kristi Capel continues her series on exposing sex trafficking.

She sat down with the survivor, whose identity we're protecting.