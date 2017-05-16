Weather Outlook: Summer temps begin today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While skies hosted a stunning blue hue along with “NACITS” most of the time, temperatures were still cool, especially near the lakeshore. That’s all going to change on today.

A warm front moves by early this morning. There may be a brief shower along the lakeshore, but most of the warm front showers should stay north of Ohio.

Once it lifts, summery sunshine will drive temperatures into the 80-84°F range with dew points climbing into the low 60s (slightly humid).

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast: