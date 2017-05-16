Two suspects rob Garfield Heights Huntington Bank

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for 2 men who robbed the Huntington Bank Branch on Turney Road in Garfield Heights on Tuesday.

At about 2:15 p.m., the two young men entered the bank and walked up to the teller window. They passed the teller a note that said, “Give me the money or else. I have a gun. I’ll kill you.” No weapon was seen, though.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

They are both described as young men. One was wearing a grey hoodie with brown pants and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue/grey hoodie with dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery is asked to contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.