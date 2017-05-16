Officer who almost died from accidental overdose: ‘They are not going to come to my city and sell that poison’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio - A police officer is speaking out about how he almost died from a freak overdose as he battled to take deadly drugs off the streets.

"When you sign up for the job, you are prepared and trained about possible shootings and stabbings but you don't think about a particle of dust killing you," said East Liverpool Officer Chris Green.

Green accidentally overdosed after responding to a drug-related call Friday night.

Green and other officers processed the scene and arrested two suspects. Green said he did wear gloves and a mask while searching the suspect's vehicle.

The officer said during the search he noticed a white powder on the seat, on the floor of the car, and on the suspects' clothing.

After the car was searched the suspects were taken to the police station.

Green says he was just about ready to go home when a fellow officer noticed a white powder substance on his shirt.

"I reach around, touched it and flicked it off," Green said.

A few minutes later he felt ill.

"I knew something was wrong, " Green said. "I was in panic mode. I started falling backwards to the door."

He says the next thing he remembers he was in the hospital.

"I remember seeing my chief, and colleagues, and my fiancée was balling her eyes out and I knew something bad just happened," Green said.

Police believe the powder was Fentanyl, which is a very powerful drug that can get into the body just by touching it. A small amount can be lethal.

Green was given four doses of Narcan.

"I still don't remember anything from Saturday," Green said.

He returned to work Tuesday. He says he will not let Friday's incident deter him from his work.

"I've always been competitive, and they are not going to win," Green said, referring to drug dealers. "They almost killed me but they are not going to come to my city and sell that poison."