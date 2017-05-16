× Suspect in Beachwood hit-and-run involving baby stroller turns himself in

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The man suspected of hitting a baby stroller with his truck and leaving the scene is now in police custody.

Robert Rosson, 28, of Mayfield Heights, turned himself in, according to Beachwood police.

A woman was crossing the street at Cedar and Richmond roads in Beachwood Saturday evening. Police said she was pushing a baby in a stroller when it was hit by a pick-up truck, driven by Rosson.

The suspect fled the scene, but was followed by a witness. Police said Rosson also hit the witness’ vehicle before driving away.

The infant suffered only a few scratches, but was mostly unharmed.

41.501229 -81.497862