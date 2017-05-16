× Summit County detectives investigating neglect in Barberton discover child porn

BARBERTON, Ohio– Detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were investigating allegations of neglect when they discovered child pornography.

Investigators were alerted of crimes against a 19-year-old in Barberton with developmental disabilities in March. The man’s caregiver, David L. Tresz, was accused of theft and neglect, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office learned Tresz took the victim’s computer two years ago and did not return it. A forensic examination of the computer revealed more than 4 million images, including child porn.

The 19-year-old was removed from the home for his safety.

Tresz, 59, of Barberton, was arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was taken to the Summit County Jail and more charges are pending.