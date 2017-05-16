Police seek info in two Akron burglaries

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released video on Monday from two burglaries that happened last month.

The suspect broke into the American Legion on Kenmore Boulevard on April 24 between 1 a.m. and 7:18 a.m., police said. Just after midnight on May 9, the man burglarized Regina’s Pizza on East Avenue.

According to police, the person was driving a silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Det. Stewart at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspect, please call 911 immediately and do not approach.

41.041504 -81.562266