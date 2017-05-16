Ohio boy, 9, dies of cocaine overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — When Marcus Lee, Jr. died the day after Christmas, his father was told his son had a seizure.

Now Marcus Lee, Sr. knows the truth. His son died of a cocaine overdose.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office just released toxicology results. They show the boy died from acute cocaine toxicity.

The coroner told WFMJ the test results were “off the charts.”

The boy’s father said his son’s death didn’t add up.

“i was angry. I was angry,” the boy’s father said. “It was told to me it was a seizure, a defect, something that was unstoppable.”

Investigators are trying to figure out how the cocaine ended up in the boy’s system.

“It appears he ingested it orally,” Lt. Doug Bobvnyik, Youngstown Police, said. “There was cocaine found in his stomach.”

The boy’s mother, her boyfriend, and a family friend were interviewed about the boy’s death.

Detectives said the boy had been dead for hours before police were called.

There was no cocaine found inside the home at that time.

Two other kids living in the home are in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services.

