No experience? No problem for brothers behind Mitchell’s Ice Cream

CLEVELAND-- Mitchell's Ice Cream one of the best-known ice cream spots in Ohio. But when they started, the only thing the Mitchell brothers knew about ice cream was that they liked to eat it.

Since 1999, Mike and Pete Mitchell have used their love of ice cream and Cleveland as their inspiration.

"We're able to do something special where we connect people to the way the ice cream is made, the ingredients that are made, the way its done," Mike Mitchell said. "It makes us feel pretty good about what we do."

The brothers gave us an inside look at the kitchen to see how they make their product from start to finish.

