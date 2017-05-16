Missing: Mary Cox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Mary Cox was last seen May 29, 1989, at McCall's Lounge in East Cleveland. That's where she worked as a bartender.

Mary has brown hair and brown eyes. Today, she would be 56 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-681-2162.

