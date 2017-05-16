MetroHealth to open community hospitals in Cleveland Heights and Parma

CLEVELAND – MetroHealth Medical Center announced Tuesday that they will be converting two of their facilities into community hospitals.

The current offices are located on Severance Circle in Cleveland Heights and on Snow Road in Parma. Right now, they each have an emergency department, lab, pharmacy and radiology. They were formerly HealthSpan urgent care sites and medical offices.

After renovation, the sites will become community hospitals with 12 single-patient rooms. The focus at these locations will be on caring for patients who need a shorter hospital stay. If a longer stay becomes necessary, MetroHealth’s main campus is available to them.

Construction is set to be finished by the end of the year. The first patients able to enter in January of 2018.

With these two new additions, 80 percent of Cuyahoga County residents will be within a 15-minute drive to a MetroHealth hospital.