× May 16, 2017

Summer Grilling

Grilling season is just around the corner… Terrie Young from Euclid Fish stopped by the studio to shake things up with some great sea food options. 7839 Enterprise Drive, Mentor, Ohio 44060 / 440-951-6448

www.euclidfish.com

Deer Resistant Plants!

Deer can be fun to observe in nature…but they can wreak havoc to your plants. Jerry West from Don Mould’s shared some deer resistant plants.

Don Mould’s Plantation Garden Center and Nursery, East

34837 Lorain Road North Ridgeville, OH 44039-4448 (440) 327-3407

Don Mould’s Plantation Garden Center and Nursery, West

Route 58 & Route 113 Amherst, OH 44001 (440) 986-7777

www.mouldsplantation.com

A Beautiful View

Its arguably one of the best views in Northeast Ohio…and a great way to watch nature. Plan a visit to Lake Erie Bluffs.

www.lakemetroparks.com/parks-trails/lake-erie-bluffs

Canary Travel

It’s not too late to plan your summer vacation. Call Canary Travel for the deal of the week!

www.canarytravel.com

Delicious Dining

Before you catch a show at the Hard Rock Rocksino…why not grab a bite to eat in one of their delicious restaurants? Executive Chef Chris Poplin stopped by to prepare a dish from Kosar’s Wood-Fired Grill.

www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Canton’s Premier Brewery

Taste the traditions of Canton’s premier brewer, dating back to the 1880’s. We got a visit from Brew Master Jason Gasper-Hulvat from the Canton Brewing Company.

The Canton Brewing Company – Restaurant

120 3rd Street NW

Canton, Ohio 44702

The Canton Brewing Company – Speakeasy

225 Market Avenue N

Canton, Ohio 44702

330-409-0343

http://drinkcantonbeer.com/

Think Outside Your Car!

The Ohio Departments of Health and Transportation are teaming up to encourage more Ohioans to choose active transportation and to make it safer for them to walk, bike and bus.

www.dot.state.oh.us/Divisions/Planning/ProgramManagement/HighwaySafety/ActiveTransportation/Pages/choose.aspx

