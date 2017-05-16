× Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

AKRON, Ohio– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to shooting a woman in the head and leaving her in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Dezay M. Ely, 28, of Akron, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

“Law enforcement is pleased that Dezay Ely is accepting responsibility for the horrific crime he and his associates committed against an innocent victim,” said Stephen D. Anthony, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Cleveland Office, in a news release on Tuesday.

Ely shot the victim three times in the head on July 3, according to court documents. Joggers found her near a trail off of Akron Peninusla Road.

She was taken to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. It took days to identify her and she was left blind by her injuries.

Ely will be sentenced on Aug. 24. He could spend 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge alone.

Investigators said Raymond T. Moore III, 27, of Akron, was also involved in the shooting. His case is still pending.

